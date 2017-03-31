Not Many Everton Players Have Joined Liverpool – Jurgen Klopp Rules Out Romelu Lukaku Swoop

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has indicated that Everton’s Romelu Lukaku is out of his club’s reach because of his speculated price tag and the fact he is a Toffees player.



The 23-year-old Belgian has netted 22 goals this season in all competitions and signalled his intention to be open to quitting Everton when he refused to sign a new contract with the Merseyside club.











Chelsea are claimed to be interested in signing their former player this summer and there is even talk that Manchester United are keeping a close watch on him, with a fee of around £70m doing the rounds at the moment.



While top clubs are circling around the Belgian ahead of the summer window, Klopp indicated that Liverpool are not even looking in that direction because the Belgian is unlikely to join from Everton.





He added that being an Everton player, there is also little chance of Lukaku bridging the Merseyside divide.

Asked if he would like to work with Lukaku at Liverpool, Klopp said in a press conference: “I like him, he is a very good striker.



“But I never thought about players from other teams who we can’t reach, why should I?



"Everybody can imagine the price at which, if he is sold, so we are absolutely not thinking about this.



“And he is from Everton, I don’t know many Everton players who have joined Liverpool.”

