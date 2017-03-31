Only God Knows – Manchester United And Chelsea Target Coy Over His Future

Follow @insidefutbol





Roma defender Kostas Manolas has insisted that he remains committed towards the Serie A giants, but has remained coy over his long term future at the club.



The 25-year-old Greek defender’s future has been subject to much conjecture over the last few months and there was speculation that he could have left Roma in January.











Manchester United and Chelsea have repeatedly been reported to be interested in taking Manolas to England in the summer and Serie A giants Inter Milan are keeping a close watch on him ahead of the transfer window.



The defender is aware of all the rumours surrounding his future at Roma, but refused to confirm that he will continue at the Stadio Olimpico beyond the summer transfer window.





However, he remains committed towards Roma for the time being and is keen to give his best for the club.

Manolas told Sky Italia when asked about his future plans: “Only God knows about my future.



“But every day I am reading that I am going to Inter, Juventus, Arsenal, Real Madrid, Barcelona or Paris Saint-Germain.



“The reality is that I have a two-year contract with Roma and I will give 110% to do well here.”



He joined Roma from Olympiacos in 2014 and has clocked up 121 appearances for the club thus far.

