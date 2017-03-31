Players Haven’t Given Pedro Caixinha Chance To Moan Yet – Rangers Midfielder

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers midfielder Andy Halliday has revealed that new manager Pedro Caixinha is a very demanding man, but says the players have so far given him no chance to complain.



It has been just a few weeks since the Portuguese took over from caretaker manager Graeme Murty and he oversaw a 4-0 win in his first match in charge against Hamilton.











The 25-year-old wasn't involved in that match, missing the fixture along with the one against their Old Firm rivals Celtic the previous week with injury.



However, Halliday has recovered match fitness following the international break and was involved in training along with the other squad members in the training sessions that Caixinha held this week ahead of their match against Motherwell.





Reflecting on the training sessions he has undergone, the midfielder said that the manager is very demanding and the training sessions under him are full of intensity. However, until now the players have made sure that the manager didn't have too much of a chance to complain.

“It’s been really positive. I’ve managed to get back to training again in the last couple of days, and it’s been refreshing to see his ideas, his desire and his intensity", Halliday told his club's official channel.



"He is a demanding man, but you need someone like that at this football club.



"If people aren’t doing their jobs and aren’t working hard, he is certainly going to tell us.



“Thankfully for us, we haven’t given him the chance yet to have too much of a moan!



"The boys have done really well, have worked really hard and have adapted to his new regime and new training style.



"Thankfully we got a positive result last week so long may that continue as I don’t think anyone is looking forward to a telling off if we don’t do our jobs right.



“Our days off have changed, but the boys love coming into what is a fantastic training complex, so there are no complaints.



"I think the gaffer just wants us to come in on a Wednesday and see each other’s faces and get that tight-knit group this club should have.



“He just demands hard work and we have all enjoyed the training so far.



"It’s important now we get back to winning ways and try to get some ‘Rangers trophies’ under our belt.”

