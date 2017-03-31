XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

31/03/2017 - 14:11 BST

Show Great Respect – Antonio Conte Won’t Slam Arsene Wenger For One Club In London Comment

 




Chelsea boss Antonio Conte has refused to be drawn on Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger's comment that there is only one club in London and stressed he respects all teams in the capital. 

Conte's side have been linked with launching a swoop to take Alexis Sanchez from Arsenal in the summer, but Wenger shot back with his view that there is only one club in London.




Conte was challenged about Wenger's comments at a press conference, but struck a diplomatic tone, refusing to lay into the under-pressure Frenchman, while making clear he thinks all teams in London must be respected.

"I didn't know this", Conte smiled, when asked about what Wenger said.
 


"But I think in London there are many teams and tomorrow for example for us it is a derby against Crystal Palace", the Chelsea manager continued.

"In London there are many teams.

"Then I repeat I like to listen to the other coaches, but for me I prefer always to have a great respect for all the players and all the clubs", he added.

Wenger is facing a battle to convince Sanchez to put pen to paper on a new contract at the Emirates Stadium as the Gunners are struggling to show signs of being able to compete for the biggest trophies in the game.

Chelsea have been mooted as a potential destination for the Chile international if he does choose to quit Arsenal.
 