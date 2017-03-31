Yann Kermorgant Has Ignored Leeds United’s Results This Season – Former White

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Leeds United midfielder David Prutton feels Reading striker Yann Kermorgant is wrong in assuming that the Whites don’t have a plan B without Chris Wood.



Currently Leeds are fourth in the Championship table and ahead of facing fifth placed Reading on Saturday at the Madejski Stadium, a few off field comments have heightened the drama around the game.











Reading’s veteran striker Kermorgant has claimed that Leeds are a one-man team who have been depending a lot on Wood to deliver the goals up front for their results this season.



The Kiwi has scored 24 Championship goals this season to turn Leeds into a promotion chasing team and while Prutton admits it would be difficult to think that the Whites will be in their position without Wood, he still feels Kermorgant is wrong to assume Garry Monk’s men don’t have another plan.





Though he believes Monk would have liked a cover for Wood, he did point out the strong defence that Leeds posses and feels there is no point in assuming what might happen to the side if the striker is out injured.

Prutton wrote in his column for the Yorkshire Evening Post: “To claim, as Kermorgant did, that Leeds have no plan B without Chris Wood rather ignores the results in the games in which Wood hasn’t played.



“You can overstate his influence and you can’t imagine that Leeds would be in the playoffs without him but it’s not as if Wood has compensated for a terrible defence.



“Leeds are very good in a few areas, particularly at the back, and the worry of losing a top player is not unique to them.



“Put simply, and accepting that injuries are always a threat, if plan A is working then what is there to talk about? The hypothetical scenario of Wood being out for weeks on end is exactly that unless it actually happens.



“Some more cover for him would have been nice, and clearly Garry Monk wanted it, but a lot is being made about a problem which hasn’t really occurred.”

