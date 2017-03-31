Yann Kermorgant Shouldn’t Have Aimed Chris Wood Jibe But Lots Will Agree – Leeds Legend

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United legend Eddie Gray feels that although Reading striker Yann Kermorgant should not have labelled the Whites a one-man team, dependent upon Chris Wood, many fans in the Championship will agree with the Frenchman's assessment.



Wood has netted 24 of Leeds' 52 goals in the Championship this season and has been a big reason behind Garry Monk's men currently sitting in fourth spot in the table; Leeds travel to Kermorgant's Reading on Saturday.











The Kiwi striker scored in Leeds' first clash with Reading this season as the Whites edged out the Royals 2-0 at Elland Road despite having around 30 per cent possession.



Gray believes Kermorgant was wrong to make the comments as it will motivate Leeds. However, the Whites legend does feel the observation is one many Championship watchers will agree with.





" It's not a wise thing to say; you're better keeping quiet", Gray said on LUTV.