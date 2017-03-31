Yann Kermorgant Shouldn’t Have Aimed Chris Wood Jibe But Lots Will Agree – Leeds Legend

Leeds United legend Eddie Gray feels that although Reading striker Yann Kermorgant should not have labelled the Whites a one-man team, dependent upon Chris Wood, many fans in the Championship will agree with the Frenchman's assessment.
Wood has netted 24 of Leeds' 52 goals in the Championship this season and has been a big reason behind Garry Monk's men currently sitting in fourth spot in the table; Leeds travel to Kermorgant's Reading on Saturday.
The Kiwi striker scored in Leeds' first clash with Reading this season as the Whites edged out the Royals 2-0 at Elland Road despite having around 30 per cent possession.
Gray believes Kermorgant was wrong to make the comments as it will motivate Leeds. However, the Whites legend does feel the observation is one many Championship watchers will agree with.
"It's not a wise thing to say; you're better keeping quiet", Gray said on LUTV.
"But the punters in the Championship will agree with him.
"You look at the goals we've scored in the league and you look at his contribution.
"He still shouldn't have said it. It probably gives our players, including Chris Wood, a lift; he will think 'right, they fear me'.
"We've done very well [without Wood] and they've surprised us in a couple of games."
And Gray insists that if Leeds can create the chances for Wood then he would back the striker to score in every single game from now until the end of the season.
"Overall though you look at his contribution to the side and it has been immense – you wouldn't back against him scoring at the weekend and scoring at Brentford.
"I think he's got a great chance, if we get balls in the box, of scoring in every game he plays."
Reading will hope that Wood, who picked up a niggle on international duty, is not playing when Leeds name their team for the clash between the two sides at the Madjeski Stadium this Saturday.