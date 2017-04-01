Amazing Attitude – Pedro Caixinha Sees Positive In Rangers’ Draw With Motherwell

Rangers manager Pedro Caixinha says he will support his players when they are showing the right attitude, as he believes was the case during Saturday's 1-1 draw at home against Motherwell.
Caixinha saw his side fall behind in just the third minute at Ibrox after Louis Moult got on the end of a corner from Chris Cadden, finishing past Wes Foderingham with a header.
Rangers went into the half time break behind and emerged a very different side as fitness issues meant Caixinha had to bring off full backs Lee Wallace and Lee Hodson, along with centre-back Clint Hill.
The trio were replaced by Michael O'Halloran, Andy Halliday and Joe Garner.
And it was Garner who levelled the scores just past the hour mark as he got on the end of a cross from Kenny Miller to squeeze the ball into the back of the net.
Rangers did have chances to win it, but when Emerson Hyndman blasted over from close range at the death, a draw was on the cards.
The result means Rangers are now ten points behind second placed Aberdeen, but Caixinha was pleased with the attitude shown by his men.
"In the second-half everything changed, also because we created some sort of surprise the way we went for everything and the attitude of the boys was amazing", the Portuguese told Rangers TV.
"I need to be proud of them and I know this is a club where we all want to win all of the time, but I think we need to support these guys.
"We need to support them when they go for the game and show that attitude under the circumstances when they are playing out of position but doing everything to win the game", Caixinha added.
And the Rangers boss also explained the reason he made three changes at half time.
"Lee Wallace came back from the national team injured and he put in a great effort because he is the leader and because he is the captain and he wanted to be on the pitch. He did fantastically until he couldn’t carry on any more.
"Then Lee Hodson arrived sick this morning so he did what he could and Clint also felt something on the hamstring so we were forced to make three substitutions."