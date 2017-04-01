Amazing Attitude – Pedro Caixinha Sees Positive In Rangers’ Draw With Motherwell

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers manager Pedro Caixinha says he will support his players when they are showing the right attitude, as he believes was the case during Saturday's 1-1 draw at home against Motherwell.



Caixinha saw his side fall behind in just the third minute at Ibrox after Louis Moult got on the end of a corner from Chris Cadden, finishing past Wes Foderingham with a header.











Rangers went into the half time break behind and emerged a very different side as fitness issues meant Caixinha had to bring off full backs Lee Wallace and Lee Hodson, along with centre-back Clint Hill.



The trio were replaced by Michael O'Halloran, Andy Halliday and Joe Garner.





And it was Garner who levelled the scores just past the hour mark as he got on the end of a cross from Kenny Miller to squeeze the ball into the back of the net.