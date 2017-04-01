Andy Carroll Captain – West Ham Team vs Hull City Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Hull City vs West Ham United

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 15:00 (UK time)



West Ham United have officially announced their starting eleven and substitutes to lock horns with Hull City at the KCOM Stadium in a Premier League fixture this afternoon.



Hammers boss Slaven Bilic names Darren Randolph between the sticks, while Sam Byram and Aaron Cresswell are the two full-backs. James Collins and Jose Fonte link up as the centre-back pairing against the Tigers.











Sofiane Feghouli is handed a start by Bilic, while Manuel Lanzini and Robert Snodgrass will be aiming to provide for Andy Carroll, who is captain today, and Andre Ayew.



On the bench the Croatian manager can call for Jonathan Calleri and Ashley Fletcher if he needs to throw on another striker today, while skipper Mark Noble is also amongst the substitutes.



West Ham United Team vs Hull City



Randolph, Byram, Collins, Fonte, Cresswell, Feghouli, Kouyate, Lanzini, Snodgrass, Carroll, Ayew



Substitutes: Adrian, Masuaku, Nordtveit, Fernandes, Noble, Fletcher, Calleri

