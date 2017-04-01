Arsenal Slap Hefty Asking Price On Barcelona Target

Follow @insidefutbol





Arsenal have slapped a hefty price tag on Hector Bellerin to dissuade Barcelona from making a move for him in the summer, but the Catalan giants are working to get the price down.



The defender left the Barcelona academy in acrimonious circumstances in 2011 and joined Arsenal, where he has developed into one of the most important players in Arsene Wenger’s squad.











Despite the nature of his departure from his former club, Bellerin recently said that it would be hard to say no to Barcelona if they want to sign him in the near future.



The Catalan giants have set their sights on their academy product ahead of the summer transfer window and club sporting director Robert Fernandez even met the player in recent weeks to discuss a transfer.





However, Arsenal are aware of Barcelona’s behind the scenes approach and according to Spanish sports daily AS, the Gunners have slapped an asking price of €50m on the right-back to ward off the Catalans.

But Barcelona are not giving up on the chase and Fernandez has been tasked with the job of convincing the player to move back to his former club and forcing Arsenal to drop their price.



Arsene Wenger’s future at Arsenal could also play a key role as Bellerin shares a good relationship with the Gunners boss and if the Frenchman decides to leave the club at the end of the season, the defender could also look for a transfer.



Bellerin recently signed a new six-and-half-year contract with Arsenal, which prompted Wenger to squash the Barcelona speculation recently.

