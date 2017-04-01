XRegister
X
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

01/04/2017 - 14:04 BST

Diego Costa Starts – Chelsea Team vs Crystal Palace Confirmed

 




Fixture: Chelsea vs Crystal Palace
Competition: Premier League
Kick-off: 15:00 (UK time)

Chelsea have confirmed their side to play host to Sam Allardyce's Crystal Palace in a Premier League game at Stamford Bridge this afternoon.

The Blues are a whopping ten points clear at the top of the league table and can take another step towards clinching the title by taking all three points against the Eagles today.




Conte, who has welcomed his team back from the international break, chooses to pick David Luiz, Cesar Azpilicueta and Gary Cahill at the back, while Pedro Rodriguez operates as a wing-back, along with Marcos Alonso. N'Golo Kante and Nemanja Matic will look to control midfield, with Cesc Fabregas supporting Diego Costa and Eden Hazard.

On the bench the Chelsea boss has Willian if he needs to add a creative spark, while John Terry is a defensive option.

 


Chelsea Team vs Crystal Palace

Courtois; Azpilicueta, David Luiz, Cahill (c); Pedro, Kante, Matic, Alonso; Fabregas, Diego Costa, Hazard

Substitutes: Begovic, Zouma, Terry, Chalobah, Loftus-Cheek, Willian, Batshuayi
 