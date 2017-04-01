Diego Costa Starts – Chelsea Team vs Crystal Palace Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Chelsea vs Crystal Palace

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 15:00 (UK time)



Chelsea have confirmed their side to play host to Sam Allardyce's Crystal Palace in a Premier League game at Stamford Bridge this afternoon.



The Blues are a whopping ten points clear at the top of the league table and can take another step towards clinching the title by taking all three points against the Eagles today.











Conte, who has welcomed his team back from the international break, chooses to pick David Luiz, Cesar Azpilicueta and Gary Cahill at the back, while Pedro Rodriguez operates as a wing-back, along with Marcos Alonso. N'Golo Kante and Nemanja Matic will look to control midfield, with Cesc Fabregas supporting Diego Costa and Eden Hazard.



On the bench the Chelsea boss has Willian if he needs to add a creative spark, while John Terry is a defensive option.



Chelsea Team vs Crystal Palace



Courtois; Azpilicueta, David Luiz, Cahill (c); Pedro, Kante, Matic, Alonso; Fabregas, Diego Costa, Hazard



Substitutes: Begovic, Zouma, Terry, Chalobah, Loftus-Cheek, Willian, Batshuayi

