Do Clubs Want Me – Aston Villa Star Considering Stay Beyond Summer

Follow @insidefutbol





Jordan Amavi has insisted that he would not be too perturbed if he doesn’t get a transfer in the summer and has to continue at Aston Villa next season.



Villa look down and out in the promotion chase this season and are likely to continue to ply their trade in the Championship during the 2017/18 campaign, which many feel could lead to an exodus of players.











Amavi is one of the players who could look for a new club in the summer after agreeing to continue at Villa despite having an offer on his table to join Marseille in the January transfer window.



However, the defender is not sure whether he will be leaving Villa Park at the end of the season and admits that he has enjoyed playing in the more competitive Championship this term.





Asked about a possible summer move, Amavi told French sports daily L’Equipe: “I don’t know; do clubs want me?"

When probed whether it would be a failure if he continues at Villa next season, he said: “Not at all; in England the Championship has pleased me the most.”



Amavi joined Villa from Nice in the summer of 2015 from Nice and has a contract until 2020.

