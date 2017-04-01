XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

01/04/2017 - 10:33 BST

Do Clubs Want Me – Aston Villa Star Considering Stay Beyond Summer

 




Jordan Amavi has insisted that he would not be too perturbed if he doesn’t get a transfer in the summer and has to continue at Aston Villa next season.

Villa look down and out in the promotion chase this season and are likely to continue to ply their trade in the Championship during the 2017/18 campaign, which many feel could lead to an exodus of players.




Amavi is one of the players who could look for a new club in the summer after agreeing to continue at Villa despite having an offer on his table to join Marseille in the January transfer window.

However, the defender is not sure whether he will be leaving Villa Park at the end of the season and admits that he has enjoyed playing in the more competitive Championship this term.
 


Asked about a possible summer move, Amavi told French sports daily L’Equipe: “I don’t know; do clubs want me?"  

When probed whether it would be a failure if he continues at Villa next season, he said: “Not at all; in England the Championship has pleased me the most.”

Amavi joined Villa from Nice in the summer of 2015 from Nice and has a contract until 2020.
 