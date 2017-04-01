Do You Want To Get Me In Trouble – Eden Hazard Responds To Real Madrid Links

Follow @insidefutbol





Eden Hazard has laughed off links with Real Madrid and insisted he feels good at Chelsea, where he still has three years left on his contract.



The Belgium international is increasingly being linked with a summer transfer to the Spanish giants, amid suggestions that Los Blancos are desperate to see him plying his trade at the Bernabeu.











There have though been no suggestions that Chelsea are ready to sell the forward and Hazard himself has now broken his silence over the rumours.



The Belgian insists that he is happy at Chelsea and is focused on delivering success for the Blues, while also stressing he has another three years on his contract at Stamford Bridge.





He was quoted as saying by Belgian daily Het Laatste Nieuws, when asked about Real Madrid: "Do you want to get me into trouble. [Laughs] .