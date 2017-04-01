Garry Monk’s Going To Go For It At Reading Feels Leeds United Legend

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United legend Eddie Gray feels Garry Monk could go for the jugular against Reading as the Whites need to finish the season strongly if they are to have any chance of achieving automatic promotion.



The Yorkshire giants are currently fourth in the Championship table and are on course to finish in the top six, which will earn them the right to compete in the promotion playoffs.











However, with just eight points separating second placed Brighton from Leeds, Monk’s men still have flickering hopes of finishing in the top two but Gray believes there is little room for error if they want automatic promotion.



The Leeds legend feels the Whites would have to win six of their last eight league games to keep the pressure on the current top two and admits that Monk will have to go to the Madejski Stadium today with the intention of beating Reading on their turf.





Gray told LUTV: “If we are going to finish in the top two, we've got to be winning six out of the eight games.

“Yes [we’ll have to win today], we have got to if we have any chance.



“I mentioned earlier, Brighton have two home games and Newcastle have got Wigan at home and you can imagine that will only go one way.



“So I think you have to try and win these games, so Garry will go for it.”

