He’s Thinking About Pencil Cases Isn’t He – Former Liverpool Star Dampens Hype Around Youngster

Ex-Liverpool midfielder Jason McAteer has dampened expectations around young Reds forward Ben Woodburn, joking the 17-year-old is currently more focused on his homework and pencil cases.



Woodburn is now regularly being included in matchday squads by Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp and the Wales Under-19 international was on the bench for the Reds' 3-1 win over Everton on Saturday.











The youngster being included on the bench has been seen by some as a sign of Liverpool's squad weakness and McAteer makes no bones about the fact he believes right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold is the pick of the bunch out of those breaking through.



And McAteer says that Woodburn still has lots to learn.





" He's [Alexander-Arnold] the best of the bunch coming through, by quite a long way", the former Republic of Ireland international said on LFC TV.