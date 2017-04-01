XRegister
X
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

01/04/2017 - 21:41 BST

He's Thinking About Pencil Cases Isn't He – Former Liverpool Star Dampens Hype Around Youngster

 




Ex-Liverpool midfielder Jason McAteer has dampened expectations around young Reds forward Ben Woodburn, joking the 17-year-old is currently more focused on his homework and pencil cases.

Woodburn is now regularly being included in matchday squads by Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp and the Wales Under-19 international was on the bench for the Reds' 3-1 win over Everton on Saturday.




The youngster being included on the bench has been seen by some as a sign of Liverpool's squad weakness and McAteer makes no bones about the fact he believes right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold is the pick of the bunch out of those breaking through.

And McAteer says that Woodburn still has lots to learn.
 


"He's [Alexander-Arnold] the best of the bunch coming through, by quite a long way", the former Republic of Ireland international said on LFC TV.

"Woodburn, it's nice to see him, but he's still got a lot to do.

"He's still growing. He's still doing his homework. He's thinking about pencil cases isn't he?

"I think Arnold is ready", McAteer added.

Woodburn will be hoping for chances to shine before the end of the season, but with Liverpool chasing a top four spot Klopp may be reluctant to throw the youngster into the fray.
 