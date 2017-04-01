XRegister
Inside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

01/04/2017 - 11:22 BST

I Can’t See Many Goals – Leeds United Legend Makes Prediction For Reading Clash

 




Leeds United legend Eddie Gray admits that after assessing both sides, a draw is the most likely result when the Whites take on Reading later today.

Currently fourth in the league table, Leeds are looking to consolidate their place in the top six but they also have a chance to push for automatic promotion towards the end of the season.




However, they will be taking on Reading today at the Madejski Stadium and the Royals have won nine out of their last 12 games at home, an indication of the tough task at hand for Garry Monk’s men.

Gray believes there won’t be too many goals in the game because of the style of football both teams play but admits that it is difficult to predict which way the pendulum is going to swing.
 


And the Leeds legend feels a draw is the most likely outcome given the respective strengths of both teams.  

The former White, asked for his match prediction, said on LUTV: “I don’t really have a clue.

“I am thinking about this game and I cannot see a lot of goals in this game by the way they played at Elland Road but if they play a little different, then I don’t know.

“How are they going to score against us? We are tough to beat, we have got a centre forward in good goalscoring form but the way they play makes it difficult to throw bodies forward.

“If I was an outsider, I would have to back a draw after looking at both sides and the way they play.”

Leeds did win when Reading visited Elland Road earlier in the season but Jaap Stam was not too pleased with the style of football the home side employed to get the result.
 