I Wanted To Repay Aston Villa’s Confidence – Defender Explains Snubbing Marseille

Jordan Amavi admits that he rejected an offer to join Marseille in the January transfer window as he wanted to repay the faith Aston Villa had put in him.



The French defender has been an important player for Aston Villa in the Championship this season and has clocked up 28 league appearances thus far.











Marseille wanted to sign the former Nice player in the January transfer window and club sporting director Andoni Zubizarreta even met the defender to convince him to move back to Ligue 1.



Amavi was asked about the Marseille sporting director, but claims he rejected the offer as he felt that Aston Villa needed him more and he wanted to repay the faith they have shown in him this season.





The Villa defender told French sports daily L’Equipe: “Yes, they were interested.

“But Aston Villa depended on me, always supported me during my injury and I wanted to give them that confidence.”



However, the defender remained non-committal about the possibility of joining Marseille in the summer.



Asked if Marseille again come for him in the summer, Amavi said: “We are not there yet; I asked myself the same question about their project at that time.”

