If Chelsea Fail We’re There – Mauricio Pochettino Warns Blues As Spurs Beat Burnley

Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino says he is proud of his players after they grabbed a 2-0 win away at Burnley this afternoon and insists it was vital for his men to close the gap on Chelsea.
With Chelsea slipping up by losing 2-1 at home against Crystal Palace, Spurs wanted to make no mistake and took the lead through Eric Dier in the 66th minute.
Spurs then sealed the deal when substitute Heung-Min Son struck with 13 minutes remaining to kill off a Burnley side who boast an impressive record at Turf Moor.
It was not plain sailing for Tottenham, who lost both midfielders Victor Wanyama and Harry Winks through injury, and Pochettino was left proud at his side taking all three points.
"I'm very proud because it was a really tough game for us", Pochettino told the BBC.
"We showed great character and I'm very proud and pleased because the performance in the second half was very good."
And with Chelsea losing, Pochettino believes that his side's win at Burnley could be very big indeed in the context of the season, insisting his side are lurking if the Blues fail in the run-in.
"This win is massive for us – we have to be there if Chelsea fail and we are there. We are fighting for the Premier League.
"When you reduce the gap to seven points it's completely different to 10 points – we just have to be there if Chelsea fail and want to be there until the end of the season", he added.
Spurs will now hope Chelsea start to slip up on a regular basis as they aim to reel the Blues in.