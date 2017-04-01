If Chelsea Fail We’re There – Mauricio Pochettino Warns Blues As Spurs Beat Burnley

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino says he is proud of his players after they grabbed a 2-0 win away at Burnley this afternoon and insists it was vital for his men to close the gap on Chelsea.



With Chelsea slipping up by losing 2-1 at home against Crystal Palace, Spurs wanted to make no mistake and took the lead through Eric Dier in the 66th minute.











Spurs then sealed the deal when substitute Heung-Min Son struck with 13 minutes remaining to kill off a Burnley side who boast an impressive record at Turf Moor.



It was not plain sailing for Tottenham, who lost both midfielders Victor Wanyama and Harry Winks through injury, and Pochettino was left proud at his side taking all three points.





" I'm very proud because it was a really tough game for us", Pochettino told the BBC.