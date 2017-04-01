XRegister
01/04/2017 - 11:18 BST

Inter Plot New Contract To See Off Chelsea and Manchester United Interest In Winger

 




Inter Milan are plotting to offer a new contract to winger Ivan Perisic, who has recently been linked with a move to Chelsea and Manchester United in the summer.

The Croatian joined Inter from Wolfsburg in the summer of 2015 and has been one of the most important players in the Nerazzurri squad over the last couple of seasons.




Jose Mourinho recently watched the player in action for Croatia during the international break and there is speculation that he is looking to bring in the winger to Manchester United ahead of next season.

Chelsea have also scouted Perisic ahead of the summer transfer window and it seems Inter have got the whiff of the speculation surrounding their player’s future.
 


And according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, the club are planning to hold talks with the player over his long term future at Inter and are ready to offer him an improved contract.  

The Nerazzurri have big plans for the summer transfer window but importantly, Inter want to keep hold of their best players before adding to their squad in the transfer market.

And Perisic has been one of the most consistent performers in an Inter shirt this season and the club are more than willing to keep his suitors at bay by signing him up on a new deal.

Perisic has netted nine goals and provided six assists this season and has a contract until 2020 with Inter.
 