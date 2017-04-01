XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

01/04/2017 - 21:49 BST

Jose Mourinho’s Just Deflecting Attention From His Team, Clever – Former England Defender

 




Former England defender Chris Powell believes Jose Mourinho’s post match rant after Manchester United’s 0-0 draw at home against West Brom was an attempt to deflect attention from his side’s performance.

Mourinho was left exasperated as Manchester United dominated possession and chances but failed to break down the Baggies, who showed little effort to even nick a shock late goal and continued to defend their box.




The Manchester United manager revealed his frustrations at another team coming to Old Trafford with the sole intention of getting a point and defending the box and not showing any ambition to try to play football against his side.

Powell believes it is a clever tactic by Mourinho in order to deflect the attention from his team, who drew their eighth league game at Old Trafford this season, and shield his players from any kind of criticism for the time being.
 


The former England man said on the BBC’s Final Score programme: “What he's clever at is he's deflecting about the performance.  

“They've drawn another game at home and we're all talking about him and not about Manchester United.”

Manchester United remain unbeaten in 19 Premier League games, the longest unbeaten streak in the top five leagues in Europe this season, but are just fifth in the Premier League.

They will hope to get back to winning ways when they host Everton at Old Trafford on Tuesday night.
 