Leeds Boss Garry Monk Provides Pontus Jansson Update

Leeds United boss Garry Monk does not know whether Pontus Jansson will be fit to be considered for selection on Tuesday night away at Brentford.



Monk dropped Jansson to the bench before the international break when Leeds beat Brighton 2-0 at Elland Road to keep alive hopes of catching the top two in the Championship.











The Sweden international was missing from the matchday squad completely however on Saturday as Leeds lost 1-0 at Reading; Jansson had been ruled out with a hamstring complaint.



Monk says he does not know whether Jansson will be fit to face Reading, but stressed that the side that beat Brighton deserved the chance to go again against Reading.





" We don't know", he told BBC Radio Leeds when asked about Jansson's fitness.