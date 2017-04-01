XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

01/04/2017 - 20:47 BST

Leeds Boss Garry Monk Provides Pontus Jansson Update

 




Leeds United boss Garry Monk does not know whether Pontus Jansson will be fit to be considered for selection on Tuesday night away at Brentford.

Monk dropped Jansson to the bench before the international break when Leeds beat Brighton 2-0 at Elland Road to keep alive hopes of catching the top two in the Championship.




The Sweden international was missing from the matchday squad completely however on Saturday as Leeds lost 1-0 at Reading; Jansson had been ruled out with a hamstring complaint.

Monk says he does not know whether Jansson will be fit to face Reading, but stressed that the side that beat Brighton deserved the chance to go again against Reading.
 


"We don't know", he told BBC Radio Leeds when asked about Jansson's fitness.

"We'll assess all the players over this evening and tomorrow and will make decisions on who's ready then.

"The team that played against Brighton deserved to start this game", Monk added.

The Leeds boss also insisted that the loss at Reading will not knock his team off course, as they eye starting a new unbeaten run.

"We had our chances to get the goals and could have easily scored a goal today.

"The group's effort in that second half shows where they are.

"We were on a seven-game unbeaten run coming into this and will be ready for another unbeaten run after this", Monk added.

Leeds' opponents on Tuesday, Brentford, beat Bristol City 2-0 at home on Saturday.
 