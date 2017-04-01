Leeds United Supremo Massimo Cellino Plotting Business Venture With Steve Evans

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Leeds United boss Steve Evans is set to reunite with the club's chairman Massimo Cellino – to launch a range of low fat Italian soups.



Evans' substantial weight loss throughout his reign at Leeds was a big talking point and key behind shedding the pounds was a diet of hearty Italian style soups.











Cellino, who fed Italian soup recipes to Leeds' chef for the then head coach to try, has been encouraged by Evans' weight loss results and the pair look set to go into business with their own range of low fat Italian soups.



Evans and Cellino have remained on good terms since they split last summer and the Mansfield boss has revealed on several occasions that the pair often speak.





While the project is still in its early stages, Evans is keen to use the full weight of the Leeds United brand in order to make the soups an attractive proposition.