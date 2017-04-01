XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

01/04/2017 - 14:16 BST

Michael Carrick Captain – Manchester United Team vs West Brom Confirmed

 




Fixture: Manchester United vs West Brom
Competition: Premier League
Kick-off: 15:00 (UK time)

Manchester United have named their starting eleven and substitutes to play West Brom at Old Trafford in a Premier League game this afternoon.

Red Devils boss Jose Mourinho is aiming to drive his side into the top four and cannot afford to see his men drop points against Tony Pulis' side. Mourinho has David de Gea between the sticks, while Antonio Valencia, Eric Bailly, Marcos Rojo and Ashley Young form the backline.




Michael Carrick takes the captain's armband in midfield, with Marouane Fellaini also being named in the team. Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Jesse Lingard and Anthony Martial all support striker Marcus Rashford.

On the bench Mourinho has Wayne Rooney fit and available if needed, while Daley Blind and Matteo Darmian are two experienced options.

 


Manchester United Team vs West Brom

De Gea, Valencia, Bailly, Rojo, Young, Carrick, Fellaini, Mkhitaryan, Lingard, Martial, Rashford

Substitutes: Romero, Blind, Darmian, Fosu-Mensah, Tuanzebe, Willock, Rooney
 