No Pontus Jansson – Leeds United Team vs Reading Confirmed

Fixture: Reading vs Leeds United

Competition: Championship

Kick-off: 17:30 (UK time)



Garry Monk has named his Leeds United squad that will take on Reading at the Madejski Stadium in a big Championship clash later today.



Pontus Jansson has not made the matchday squad and Monk has continued to put his trust in the back four that won against Brighton just before the international break, and Liam Bridcutt and Ronaldo Vieira continue to form the midfield two for the Yorkshire giants at Reading











Kalvin Phillips has been included in the squad but is on the bench, with Modou Barrow, Kemar Roofe and Stuart Dallas providing the attacking options in the squad. Chris Wood has shaken off the injury he sustained during the international break and is in the starting eleven.



Currently fourth in the league table, Leeds will be looking to get a result away at Reading to further consolidate their position in the top six and push the top two.



Leeds United Team vs Reading



Green, Berardi, Bartley, Cooper, Taylor, Bridcutt, Vieira, Sacko, Hernandez, Pedraza, Wood



Substitutes: Silvestri, Phillips, O'Kane, Barrow, Roofe, Dallas, Doukara

