XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

01/04/2017 - 16:37 BST

No Pontus Jansson – Leeds United Team vs Reading Confirmed

 




Fixture: Reading vs Leeds United
Competition: Championship
Kick-off: 17:30 (UK time)

Garry Monk has named his Leeds United squad that will take on Reading at the Madejski Stadium in a big Championship clash later today.

Pontus Jansson has not made the matchday squad and Monk has continued to put his trust in the back four that won against Brighton just before the international break, and Liam Bridcutt and Ronaldo Vieira continue to form the midfield two for the Yorkshire giants at Reading




Kalvin Phillips has been included in the squad but is on the bench, with Modou Barrow, Kemar Roofe and Stuart Dallas providing the attacking options in the squad. Chris Wood has shaken off the injury he sustained during the international break and is in the starting eleven.

Currently fourth in the league table, Leeds will be looking to get a result away at Reading to further consolidate their position in the top six and push the top two.

 


Leeds United Team vs Reading

Green, Berardi, Bartley, Cooper, Taylor, Bridcutt, Vieira, Sacko, Hernandez, Pedraza, Wood

Substitutes: Silvestri, Phillips, O'Kane, Barrow, Roofe, Dallas, Doukara
 