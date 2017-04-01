Rob Kiernan Starts – Rangers Team vs Motherwell Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Rangers vs Motherwell

Competition: Scottish Premiership

Kick-off: 15:00 (UK time)



Rangers boss Pedro Caixinha has officially confirmed his starting eleven and substitutes to host Motherwell in a Scottish Premiership fixture at Ibrox this afternoon.



The Portuguese manager won his first game as Rangers boss by leading the Gers to a 4-0 win over Hamilton Academical and will want to keep his 100 per cent record going today.











Caixinha's Rangers currently sit third in the Premiership table and eleven points behind second placed Aberdeen. The Rangers boss goes with Wes Foderingham in goal, while the central defensive pairing is Rob Kiernan and Danny Wilson. Emerson Hyndman, Jon Toral and Jason Holt operate in midfield, while Barrie McKay, Kenny Miller and Martyn Waghorn are the front three.



On the bench Caixinha can call for Josh Windass if needed, while Joe Garner and Joe Dodoo are attacking options.



Rangers Team vs Motherwell



Foderingham, Hodson, Kiernan, Wilson, Wallace, Hyndman, Toral, Holt, McKay, Miller, Waghorn



Substitutes: Alnwick, O’Halloran, Dodoo, Garner, Halliday, Windass, Senderos

