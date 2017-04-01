Roberto Firmino And Philippe Coutinho Start – Liverpool Team vs Everton Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Liverpool vs Everton

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 12:30 (UK time)



Jurgen Klopp has announced his Liverpool squad that will take on Everton in the Merseyside derby at Anfield later in the afternoon.



The German has named a strong squad with Joel Matip and Dejan Lovren forming the centre-back paring and Nathanile Clyne and James Milner occupying the full-back positions. With Jordan Henderson still out injured, Emre Can continues to sit in midfield with Georginio Wijnaldum, forming the midield two.











Sadio Mane, Philippe Coutinho and Roberto Firmino will provide the attacking thrust to the Liverpool side and Klopp also has option of calling upon Divock Origi from the bench if he needs more attackers on the pitch at some point in the game.



With Manchester United and Arsenal closely following them, Klopp is aware that anything less than a win for Liverpool could spell trouble for their top four hopes this season.



Liverpool Team vs Everton



Mignolet, Clyne, Matip, Lovren, Milner, Lucas, Can, Wijnaldum, Mane, Coutinho, Firmino



Substitutes: Karius, Klavan, Moreno, Alexander-Arnold, Grujic, Woodburn, Origi

