Vincent Janssen Isn’t Good Enough – Former Tottenham Hotspur Defender

Ex-Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur defender Jason Cundy believes that Vincent Janssen is not good enough to push Harry Kane for a spot in the Spurs side.



Cundy watched Chelsea lose 2-1 at home to Crystal Palace on Saturday and Blues striker Diego Costa was off form, struggling to pose a genuine threat to the Eagles backline.











It was put to Cundy on Chelsea TV that Costa has been off colour for some time and should have been dropped, but Cundy feels if there was another striker pushing hard at Stamford Bridge then Antonio Conte would have played him.



And in explaining many sides have a problem when they play just one up top, he let slip his view than Janssen is not up to the mark; Janssen started for Spurs away at Burnley, but was brought off in the 73rd minute having not scored, something his replacement Heung-Min Son promptly did.





" When you play one up top, how many players can you have in the team or the squad that are going to be your number one striker?" Cundy mused on Chelsea TV.