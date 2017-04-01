Vincent Janssen Plays, Moussa Dembele On Bench – Tottenham Hotspur Team vs Burnley Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Burnley vs Tottenham Hotspur

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 15:00 (UK time)



Tottenham Hotspur have officially announced their starting team and substitutes to take on Burnley at Turf Moor in a Premier League game this afternoon.



Mauricio Pochettino's team are looking to close the gap on Chelsea at the top of the Premier League table and will want to take advantage of any slip-ups made by Antonio Conte's men, who host Crystal Palace this afternoon.











Spurs face a tough task at Burnley, who have been in superb form at Turf Moor in the current campaign and the visitors continue to be without left-back Danny Rose and striker Harry Kane. Pochettino has Hugo Lloris in goal, while the back three is Eric Dier, Jan Vertonghen and Toby Alderweireld. Harry Winks and Victor Wanyama line up in midfield, while up top Vincent Janssen, supported by Christian Eriksen and Dele Alli, is given a chance to shine.



On the bench the Tottenham manager has Heung-Min Son if he needs to bring on another striker, while Moussa Dembele is a midfield option.



Tottenham Hotspur Team vs Burnley



Lloris (c), Trippier, Dier, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Davies, Wanyama, Winks, Eriksen, Alli, Janssen



Substitutes: Vorm, Carter-Vickers, Walker, Dembele, Sissoko, Nkoudou, Son

