We Beat Everyone On Quality and Possession – Jose Mourinho As Man Utd Draw With West Brom

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has scoffed at the suggestion that his side and West Brom cancelled each other out in their 0-0 draw at Old Trafford.



Mourinho’s men had 75 per cent of the possession as West Brom showed little effort or appetite to get forward at Old Trafford and were only too happy to defend their box for the 90 minutes.











However, Manchester United struggled to create many clear cut opportunities as the Baggies sat back and defended judiciously and other than a ferocious Marcus Rashford shot from outside the box, Ben Foster had little problem keeping his former side out in the West Brom goal.



Mourinho insisted that the game was definitely not the case of two equally good teams cancelling each other out and indicated that he was left frustrated by West Brom’s tactics as his side drew their eighth league game at home.





And he feels that the late mistake that David de Gea committed, which almost gave West Brom the lead, was out of sheer boredom as the Spaniard had nothing to do for the 90 minutes.

Asked if the two teams cancelled each other out in terms of quality, the Manchester United manager told the BBC: "You think the game was equal? I can smile win, lose or draw. I am sorry to say, it is a silly question.



"When the team crosses the line once in 90 minutes and when the team is in the opposition half trying and trying and trying, you ask if we were equal?



"David de Gea was sleeping and he did the funny thing at the end, I was laughing with that.



"One team had the ball, one team didn't. One team tried to win, the other tried to draw. One keeper did a funny thing, the other made three great saves.”



However, the Portuguese admits that too many times his team have succumbed to defensive tactics and have drawn games at home that they should have won this season.



"We have a lot of draws this season. Teams come here just to defend. Goalkeepers come here to be man of the match. We cannot score a goal even when we are one-on-one.



“We beat everyone on quality of play and direction of the game, possession, creation and ambition but we drew too many matches."

