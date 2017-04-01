XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

01/04/2017 - 17:36 BST

We Didn’t Go To Chelsea To Draw – Crystal Palace Star Delights As Blues Stunned

 




Crystal Palace defender Mamadou Sakho has insisted that the Eagles didn’t go to Stamford Bridge for a draw after their 2-1 win over league leaders Chelsea.

Cesc Fabregas gave Chelsea the lead in the fifth minute and it looked like it would be another routine win for Antonio Conte’s men, who are not expected to slip up in the title race.




However, Palace had other plans as Wilfried Zaha equalised just four minutes later and in the eleventh minute Christian Benteke’s dinked effort found the back of the net as the away side shocked Stamford Bridge to take the lead.

Sakho was in prime form as he kept Diego Costa and Chelsea at bay with his powerhouse performance in defence for the rest of the game and the Frenchman was quick to praise the vocal away support, who he felt provided extra energy to Sam Allardyce’s men.
 


The defender was quoted as saying by the BBC: "We played a good game.  

“It was really hard but I think we played with a big heart.

"Our fans really shouted for us and they gave us a lot of encouragement.

"We played 12 against 11.”

Crystal Palace looked in dire straits even a few weeks ago and looked prime candidates for relegation but Allardyce’s team have turned it around, with Sakho stating that they are a determined bunch of players at Selhurst Park.

And he insisted that despite playing the champions, Palace didn’t arrive at Stamford Bridge with the mindset of just earning a point.

"It was important to come and win here.

"We spoke at half-time about needing the three points.

"We weren't here to go back with a draw.

"We play with big determination. I'm so happy for us.

"It's a good team with good players and we are starting to believe. If you fight always like it's your last day, you can reverse everything."
 

 