Yes, More Worried About Tottenham Than Man City, Former Chelsea Star Admits

Former Chelsea defender Jason Cundy admits he is more concerned about Tottenham Hotspur pushing the Blues for the Premier League title than Manchester City.
With Chelsea losing 2-1 at home against Crystal Palace on Saturday and Spurs beating Burnley 2-0, Mauricio Pochettino's men have closed the gap to the Blues to seven points.
And with Manchester City visiting Stamford Bridge on Wednesday, another loss for Chelsea could see Spurs close the gap up to just four points.
The Citizens beating Arsenal on Sunday and then Chelsea on Wednesday would move them to within six points of the Blues, but Cundy is far more worried about Spurs.
And he urged Chelsea to fight hard for the title.
"I'm more worried about Spurs. Yes, I'm more worried about Spurs", Cundy said on Chelsea TV when asked if he is more concerned about Spurs or Manchester City.
"Listen, no one's going to give us this title. No one is going to hand it to anyone. You've got to fight for it and work for it.
"These results [the loss to Crystal Palace] happen. It's how we react.
"I'm not sure it's a must win game against Manchester City, but it's a must not lose.
"But the big winners, whatever happens, is going to be Spurs, unless they drop points themselves", he added.
Cundy though insists that he always expected Spurs to be closest to Chelsea and is still confident the Blues will eventually do enough to lift the title.
"I've always thought Spurs would be our closest rivals, but fall short and we'll go on to win it."
Cundy had a spell at Spurs as a player between 1992 and 1996.