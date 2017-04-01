Yes, More Worried About Tottenham Than Man City, Former Chelsea Star Admits

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Chelsea defender Jason Cundy admits he is more concerned about Tottenham Hotspur pushing the Blues for the Premier League title than Manchester City.



With Chelsea losing 2-1 at home against Crystal Palace on Saturday and Spurs beating Burnley 2-0, Mauricio Pochettino's men have closed the gap to the Blues to seven points.











And with Manchester City visiting Stamford Bridge on Wednesday, another loss for Chelsea could see Spurs close the gap up to just four points.



The Citizens beating Arsenal on Sunday and then Chelsea on Wednesday would move them to within six points of the Blues, but Cundy is far more worried about Spurs.





And he urged Chelsea to fight hard for the title .