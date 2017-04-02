XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

02/04/2017 - 20:25 BST

Brendan Rodgers Hails Celtic’s Ability To Handle Pressure As League Title Secured

 




Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers feels his side thrashing Hearts 5-0 to win the Scottish Premiership title speaks volumes about their ability to handle pressure situations.

The Bhoys knew if they could win at Tynecastle then they would clinch their sixth consecutive Scottish league title and Rodgers' men showed no sign of nerves as they set about taking apart the Jambos.




Scott Sinclair handed Celtic the lead in the 24th minute, before then grabbing another three minutes later to leave Hearts reeling.

Stuart Armstrong made it 3-0 in the 55th minute, while Patrick Roberts scored Celtic's fourth just after the hour mark.
 


And Sinclair then scored his hat-trick from the penalty spot with six minutes left to really get the party started with a 5-0 win for Rodgers' side.

"It typifies how they've been for the majority of the season, their attitude, determination, style and intensity", Rodgers told the BBC.

"We knew it would be tough game and to win a pressure game like that is a remarkable achievement from the players.

"We take the energy and hunger from training into games and, from a coaching perspective, that's great to see.

"The fans have been behind the team from day one. Everyone deserves a huge amount of credit, the players, staff and supporters", Rodgers added.

Celtic will now look ahead to their attempts to go through the season unbeaten and also clinch a domestic treble, with Rangers waiting at the semi-final stage of the Scottish Cup later this month.
 