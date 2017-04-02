Brendan Rodgers Hails Celtic’s Ability To Handle Pressure As League Title Secured

Follow @insidefutbol





Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers feels his side thrashing Hearts 5-0 to win the Scottish Premiership title speaks volumes about their ability to handle pressure situations.



The Bhoys knew if they could win at Tynecastle then they would clinch their sixth consecutive Scottish league title and Rodgers' men showed no sign of nerves as they set about taking apart the Jambos.











Scott Sinclair handed Celtic the lead in the 24th minute, before then grabbing another three minutes later to leave Hearts reeling.



Stuart Armstrong made it 3-0 in the 55th minute, while Patrick Roberts scored Celtic's fourth just after the hour mark.





And Sinclair then scored his hat-trick from the penalty spot with six minutes left to really get the party started with a 5-0 win for Rodgers' side .