Can’t Blame Reading Loss On Pontus Jansson Absence Insists Former Leeds Star

Noel Whelan feels Leeds United's 1-0 loss at Reading on Saturday cannot be attributed to the team missing Pontus Jansson.
Jansson has been a rock for the Whites in central defence this season and as such Leeds have transformed his loan spell from Serie A side Torino to a permanent transfer, to kick in at the end of the season.
He was left out of the starting eleven for Leeds' win over Brighton before the international break after falling foul of head coach Garry Monk, but was out of the matchday squad completely on Saturday with a hamstring niggle.
But Whelan is not about to blame the loss at Reading on no Jansson being in the team and believes the entire side were off colour.
"Four times – that's how many times Leeds have lost after coming back from the international break this season", Whelan said on BBC Radio Leeds.
"I don't think it's a case of Jansson not being in the side – everyone was off it.
"Decision making at crucial times was lacking and things like that hurt you if you don't do them properly.
"It is a bad day at the office.
"Reading were gritty, determined and hard to beat against a Leeds side that found it difficult to create chances", Whelan, a former Leeds forward, added.
Leeds boss Monk has vowed to assess Jansson ahead of Tuesday night's trip to take on Brentford and it remains to be seen if the centre-back will be fit, and whether if he is he is restored to the starting eleven.