Can’t Blame Reading Loss On Pontus Jansson Absence Insists Former Leeds Star

Noel Whelan feels Leeds United's 1-0 loss at Reading on Saturday cannot be attributed to the team missing Pontus Jansson.



Jansson has been a rock for the Whites in central defence this season and as such Leeds have transformed his loan spell from Serie A side Torino to a permanent transfer, to kick in at the end of the season.











He was left out of the starting eleven for Leeds' win over Brighton before the international break after falling foul of head coach Garry Monk, but was out of the matchday squad completely on Saturday with a hamstring niggle.



But Whelan is not about to blame the loss at Reading on no Jansson being in the team and believes the entire side were off colour.





" Four times – that's how many times Leeds have lost after coming back from the international break this season", Whelan said on BBC Radio Leeds.