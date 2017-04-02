It’s Clear Arsenal Players Fully Behind Arsene Wenger – Gunners Legend

Follow @insidefutbol





Martin Keown believes the Arsenal players are clearly behind Arsene Wenger after he took in their performance against Manchester City in a 2-2 draw.



Wenger went into the game under huge pressure with thoughts that a defeat against the Citizens could draw the curtains on their top four hopes this season.











Manchester City started in dominant fashion at the Emirates Stadium and took the lead after just five minutes through Leroy Sane.



Arsenal did hit back, scoring a scrappy equaliser through Theo Walcott in the 40th minute to peg Manchester City back.





But the Gunners could not hold on until the half time break and a lapse in concentration saw Sergio Aguero left to drill the Citizens back ahead just three minutes before the break .