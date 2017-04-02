XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

02/04/2017 - 20:53 BST

It’s Clear Arsenal Players Fully Behind Arsene Wenger – Gunners Legend

 




Martin Keown believes the Arsenal players are clearly behind Arsene Wenger after he took in their performance against Manchester City in a 2-2 draw.

Wenger went into the game under huge pressure with thoughts that a defeat against the Citizens could draw the curtains on their top four hopes this season.




Manchester City started in dominant fashion at the Emirates Stadium and took the lead after just five minutes through Leroy Sane.

Arsenal did hit back, scoring a scrappy equaliser through Theo Walcott in the 40th minute to peg Manchester City back.
 


But the Gunners could not hold on until the half time break and a lapse in concentration saw Sergio Aguero left to drill the Citizens back ahead just three minutes before the break.

Arsenal did up their game in the second period though and defender Shkodran Mustafi headed them a share of the spoils in the 53rd minute as it ended 2-2.

For Keown, there is little doubt that despite fan unrest and calls for his head, Wenger can still count on the players being full behind him.

"Are we at the end of an era?" the former Arsenal defender said on BBC Radio 5 live.

"I think the players demonstrated they are certainly behind him.

"But I think the Champions League is outside their grasp.

"My gut feeling is it's going to be too much of a task for them, but I hope they prove me wrong."

Arsenal are now seven points off a top four spot with just ten games left to play in the season, though they do have a game in hand on fourth placed Manchester City.
 