Jesus Navas Starts – Manchester City Team vs Arsenal Confirmed

Fixture: Arsenal vs Manchester City

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 16:00 (UK time)



Manchester City have named their team and substitutes to take on Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium in a Premier League clash this afternoon.



The Citizens, who sit fourth in the table, are looking to take advantage of league leaders Chelsea losing against Crystal Palace on Saturday. A win for Pep Guardiola's side would move them up to third and nine points behind Chelsea, who they play in midweek.











Looking to also inflict serious damage on Arsenal's top four hopes, Guardiola picks Nicolas Otamendi and John Stones as the back two, with Gael Clichy and Fernandinho operating as full-backs.



It is four across midfield for the Citizens, with Leroy Sane and Jesus Navas wide, and David Silva and Kevin De Bruyne in the middle. Raheem Sterling operates behind front man Sergio Aguero.



On the bench the Manchester City manager has Yaya Toure if he needs to bring on an experienced option, while Nolito is available to boost the attack.



Manchester City Team vs Arsenal



Caballero, Clichy, Stones, Otamendi, Fernandinho, De Bruyne, Sane, Silva (c), Sterling, Navas, Aguero



Substitutes: Bravo, Kompany, Zabaleta, Nolito, Kolarov, Delph, Toure

