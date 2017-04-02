Manchester United Need Antoine Griezmann To Kick On To Next Level Feels Former England Star

Former England full-back Chris Powell believes that Manchester United need to sign someone of the calibre of Antoine Griezmann if they are to break down stubborn, defensive teams.
Jose Mourinho's side again came up short on Saturday when Tony Pulis' West Brom visited Old Trafford and left with a 0-0 draw, having sat deep for the majority of the league encounter.
Manchester United huffed and puffed, but lacked the spark needed to find a way past a resolute West Brom defence and lost ground in the race for a top four finish.
For Powell, the Red Devils need someone of the ilk of Griezmann to break the deadlock in such games.
"I think it will be an interesting summer at Manchester United because a Griezmann, a player of that ilk, that quality, Manchester United definitely need", Powell said on the BBC's Final Score programme.
"[They need it] for them to move on to the next level, and we're talking about Manchester United, but I feel Chelsea and Manchester City have moved on another level.
"They need a big, big player to come in and take them on again."
Manchester United are four points behind fourth placed Manchester City, while they lie six off third placed Liverpool, but have two games in hand on Jurgen Klopp's men.
The Red Devils have a number of big tests before the end of the season with games against Chelsea, Manchester City, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur all to come.