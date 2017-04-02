Manchester United Need Antoine Griezmann To Kick On To Next Level Feels Former England Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Former England full-back Chris Powell believes that Manchester United need to sign someone of the calibre of Antoine Griezmann if they are to break down stubborn, defensive teams.



Jose Mourinho's side again came up short on Saturday when Tony Pulis' West Brom visited Old Trafford and left with a 0-0 draw, having sat deep for the majority of the league encounter.











Manchester United huffed and puffed, but lacked the spark needed to find a way past a resolute West Brom defence and lost ground in the race for a top four finish.



For Powell, the Red Devils need someone of the ilk of Griezmann to break the deadlock in such games.





" I think it will be an interesting summer at Manchester United because a Griezmann, a player of that ilk, that quality, Manchester United definitely need", Powell said on the BBC's Final Score programme.