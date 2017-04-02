Mesut Ozil Plays – Arsenal Team vs Manchester City Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Arsenal vs Manchester City

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 16:00 (UK time)



Arsenal have officially named their starting eleven and substitutes to play host to Manchester City in a Premier League game this afternoon.



Arsene Wenger's men head into the fixture sitting just sixth in the league table and seven points off Pep Guardiola's side, though they do have a game in hand.











With significant fan unrest at Arsenal, Wenger will be looking to score a vital win over Manchester City to boost his side's top four hopes, but he is without goalkeeper Petr Cech through injury, which means David Ospina starts.



Laurent Koscielny and Shkodran Mustafi are the central defensive pairing, while in midfield Granit Xhaka and Francis Coquelin look to protect the back four. Mesut Ozil is back in the team and, along with Alexis Sanchez and Theo Walcott, supports Danny Welbeck.



If Wenger needs to change things, he can call for Olivier Giroud if he needs another striker, while Alex Iwobi is a further option.



Arsenal Team vs Manchester City



Ospina, Bellerin, Koscielny, Mustafi, Monreal, Xhaka, Coquelin, Walcott, Ozil, Sanchez, Welbeck



Substitutes: Martinez, Gibbs, Paulista, Elneny, Maitland-Niles, Iwobi, Giroud

