XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

02/04/2017 - 15:02 BST

Mesut Ozil Plays – Arsenal Team vs Manchester City Confirmed

 




Fixture: Arsenal vs Manchester City
Competition: Premier League
Kick-off: 16:00 (UK time)

Arsenal have officially named their starting eleven and substitutes to play host to Manchester City in a Premier League game this afternoon.

Arsene Wenger's men head into the fixture sitting just sixth in the league table and seven points off Pep Guardiola's side, though they do have a game in hand.




With significant fan unrest at Arsenal, Wenger will be looking to score a vital win over Manchester City to boost his side's top four hopes, but he is without goalkeeper Petr Cech through injury, which means David Ospina starts.

Laurent Koscielny and Shkodran Mustafi are the central defensive pairing, while in midfield Granit Xhaka and Francis Coquelin look to protect the back four. Mesut Ozil is back in the team and, along with Alexis Sanchez and Theo Walcott, supports Danny Welbeck.

If Wenger needs to change things, he can call for Olivier Giroud if he needs another striker, while Alex Iwobi is a further option.

 


Arsenal Team vs Manchester City

Ospina, Bellerin, Koscielny, Mustafi, Monreal, Xhaka, Coquelin, Walcott, Ozil, Sanchez, Welbeck

Substitutes: Martinez, Gibbs, Paulista, Elneny, Maitland-Niles, Iwobi, Giroud
 