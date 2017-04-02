Pedro Played As A Winger – Former Chelsea Star Identifies Issue In Crystal Palace Loss

Follow @insidefutbol





Jason Cundy believes that Chelsea's defensive solidity was dented on Saturday by the Blues playing Pedro Rodriguez as a wing-back against Crystal Palace.



With Chelsea's usual right wing-back Victor Moses missing the match against the Eagles due to injury, Blues boss Antonio Conte slotted Pedro into the position, deploying Cesc Fabregas in a more advanced role.











Crystal Palace pulled off a stunning 2-1 victory at Stamford Bridge and Cundy believes that Pedro being at wing-back left the team without balance and specifically contributed towards the visitors' second goal, which proved to be decisive.



"Pedro did not play as a wing-back he played as a winger", Cundy said on Chelsea TV.





" If you look at the second goal we were left two v two at the back – that should never happen", the former defender explained.