Pedro Played As A Winger – Former Chelsea Star Identifies Issue In Crystal Palace Loss

Jason Cundy believes that Chelsea's defensive solidity was dented on Saturday by the Blues playing Pedro Rodriguez as a wing-back against Crystal Palace.
With Chelsea's usual right wing-back Victor Moses missing the match against the Eagles due to injury, Blues boss Antonio Conte slotted Pedro into the position, deploying Cesc Fabregas in a more advanced role.
Crystal Palace pulled off a stunning 2-1 victory at Stamford Bridge and Cundy believes that Pedro being at wing-back left the team without balance and specifically contributed towards the visitors' second goal, which proved to be decisive.
"Pedro did not play as a wing-back he played as a winger", Cundy said on Chelsea TV.
"If you look at the second goal we were left two v two at the back – that should never happen", the former defender explained.
"I feel the team was unbalanced. We were lopsided.
"Putting Pedro there is one thing, but if you had Willian in front of him it's balanced. But Fabregas is not going to run in behind", Cundy added.
Chelsea are still seven points clear at the top of the Premier League table despite losing against Palace, while Tottenham Hotspur beat Burnley.
The Blues will want to avoid giving Spurs the chance to close the gap to just four points in midweek though when they host Pep Guardiola's Manchester City at Stamford Bridge, a game in which they will be looking to quickly bounce back.