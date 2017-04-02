PHOTO: Rangers Star Can’t Hide Disappointment At Motherwell Draw

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers midfielder Emerson Hyndman has expressed his frustration following the Gers dropping two points against Motherwell on Saturday.



Hyndman was guilty of blasting over from close range at the death at Ibrox as Pedro Caixinha's side were forced to settle for a 1-1 draw which sees the side now ten points behind second placed Aberdeen.











Rangers face an uphill battle to secure the runners-up spot in the Scottish Premiership and Hyndman was visibly frustrated with his side dropping points against Motherwell.



He posted a photograph of himself banging the ground on social media and wrote: "One of those days yesterday. Focus on Wednesday."



One of those days yesterday. Focus on Wednesday. pic.twitter.com/gbm96ovGwT — Emerson Hyndman (@emersonhyndman) April 2, 2017



Caixinha's side have a quick chance to bounce back from their weekend disappointment as they have a midweek clash away at Kilmarnock on the agenda .