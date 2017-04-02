These Would Be The Signs Chelsea Are Wobbling Under Tottenham Pressure – Gary Neville

Manchester United legend Gary Neville believes there is no evidence that Premier League leaders Chelsea are yet having a wobble due to being pressured by Tottenham Hotspur and explained what the tell-tale signs of a wobble are.
Antonio Conte's men lost 2-1 at home against Crystal Palace on Saturday, a result which saw the Blues' lead at the top of the table cut to seven points after Tottenham beat Burnley.
With Manchester City due to visit Stamford Bridge on Wednesday, another defeat would allow Spurs the chance to cut the gap to just four points, turning up the heat on Chelsea.
But Neville sees no evidence that Chelsea are wobbling as they approach the title and insists they could easily have beaten Crystal Palace.
And the former Manchester United man explained the signs to look for which mean a wobble is under way.
Noting that Spurs are due to meet Chelsea in the FA Cup semi-finals, Neville said on Sky Sports 1: "That Chelsea game in the cup is interesting in the sense that if they were to pick up some points on Chelsea in the league in the next three matches – let's say they picked up three or four points on them – and then were to beat them in the cup, that really could set some doubts in [for Chelsea].
"But at the moment I think it's too early to say Chelsea are wobbling.
"They still should have won yesterday, the chances they had.
"It wasn't a wobble type performance.
"Usually when you get a wobble is when you have red cards, the discipline goes, things start to fall apart a little bit, injuries start to kick in, you start to look all over the place", Neville stressed.
"They aren't at that phase yet. We'd need to see a couple more defeats to get them into that mentality."
Following their clash against Manchester City on Wednesday, Chelsea are are due to head to face Bournemouth on Saturday before then travelling to Old Trafford to play Jose Mourinho's Manchester United outfit.
Spurs meanwhile have a trio of games they will expect to win, with Swansea City (away), Watford (home) and Bournemouth (home) their next three matches.