These Would Be The Signs Chelsea Are Wobbling Under Tottenham Pressure – Gary Neville

Manchester United legend Gary Neville believes there is no evidence that Premier League leaders Chelsea are yet having a wobble due to being pressured by Tottenham Hotspur and explained what the tell-tale signs of a wobble are.



Antonio Conte's men lost 2-1 at home against Crystal Palace on Saturday, a result which saw the Blues' lead at the top of the table cut to seven points after Tottenham beat Burnley.











With Manchester City due to visit Stamford Bridge on Wednesday, another defeat would allow Spurs the chance to cut the gap to just four points, turning up the heat on Chelsea.



But Neville sees no evidence that Chelsea are wobbling as they approach the title and insists they could easily have beaten Crystal Palace.





And the former Manchester United man explained the signs to look for which mean a wobble is under way.