West Ham Issue Vote of Confidence in Slaven Bilic

West Ham United have issued a vote of confidence in manager Slaven Bilic and denied that they are looking to replace the Croatian.



Bilic has struggled to replicate last season's positive performance from the Hammers in the current campaign and West Ham's board have been linked with appointing a replacement in the summer.











Newcastle United's Rafael Benitez is just one of the managers to be linked with succeeding Bilic, but the Hammers insist that the Croat will not be leaving the London Stadium and stressed they have full faith in him.



"To end speculation once and for all, the West Ham United Board feel it necessary to announce that we have 100 per cent faith in Slaven Bilic's ability to lead West Ham United", West Ham said in a statement.





" Despite press speculation to the contrary, the manager's position is not under threat", the statement stressed.