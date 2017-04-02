West Ham Issue Vote of Confidence in Slaven Bilic

West Ham United have issued a vote of confidence in manager Slaven Bilic and denied that they are looking to replace the Croatian.
Bilic has struggled to replicate last season's positive performance from the Hammers in the current campaign and West Ham's board have been linked with appointing a replacement in the summer.
Newcastle United's Rafael Benitez is just one of the managers to be linked with succeeding Bilic, but the Hammers insist that the Croat will not be leaving the London Stadium and stressed they have full faith in him.
"To end speculation once and for all, the West Ham United Board feel it necessary to announce that we have 100 per cent faith in Slaven Bilic's ability to lead West Ham United", West Ham said in a statement.
"Despite press speculation to the contrary, the manager's position is not under threat", the statement stressed.
"The Board know that Slaven and his coaching staff have the full backing of the playing squad and the overwhelming majority of supporters to lead West Ham United out of this difficult spell.
"The Board now urge all supporters to unite behind the manager, his staff and the squad as we go into some important games.
"We all have complete confidence in their ability to end a testing run of results and finish the season on a high."
West Ham currently sit in 14th spot in the Premier League table and just six points clear of the drop zone.
The Hammers are next in action on Wednesday when they face a trip to the Emirates Stadium to take on Arsenal.
Before the end of the season West Ham have several tough matches, with games against Everton, Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool notably amongst their remaining fixtures.