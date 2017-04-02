What Does Pablo Hernandez Do In Away Games – Former Leeds Star Makes Kemar Roofe Case

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Leeds United forward Noel Whelan is unsure what Pablo Hernandez has given the Whites in away games of late and has put forward the case for Kemar Roofe to be in the starting eleven in matches away from Elland Road.



Leeds boss Garry Monk opted to start Hernandez at Reading on Saturday and the Spaniard clocked up all 90 minutes in the 1-0 defeat at the Madjeski Stadium.











As Leeds chased the game, Monk brought Roofe off the bench in the 86th minute, bringing off holding midfielder Ronaldo Vieira.



For Whelan, Hernandez is not affecting games on the road enough, even though he believes Reading's style of football should have allowed the Spaniard to make a difference. And he pointed out Roofe is more of a goal threat.





" Hernandez can be an influential player, but, away from home, I can't pick out the last time he influenced a game too much and really dictated a game from that midfield area", Whelan said on BBC Radio Leeds.