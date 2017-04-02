When Jurgen Klopp Solves This Liverpool Won’t Have Form Slump – Thierry Henry

Follow @insidefutbol





Arsenal legend Thierry Henry says he likes the way Liverpool play football and when Jurgen Klopp has worked out how to cope with no winter break in England then the Reds will not suffer a slump in form.



Liverpool looked set to battle Chelsea heading into 2017, but suddenly saw their form fall apart, something which resulted in the Reds slipping out of the Premier League's top four, exiting the EFL Cup and the FA Cup.











Klopp's men have since recovered a sit in third spot as they fight to book a spot in the Champions League next season, but hopes of pushing Chelsea for the title have vanished.



Henry is a big fan of the football Liverpool play under Klopp, but he thinks the Reds suffered because the German manager is simply not used to operating without a winter break.





And the Frenchman feels Liverpool's levels will not drop when Klopp works out how to handle it.