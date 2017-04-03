Arsene Wenger Must Change To Stay At Arsenal – France Legend

Follow @insidefutbol





France legend Youri Djorkaeff believes that Arsene Wenger must change his ways if he stays at Arsenal.



Wenger is out of contract at Arsenal in the summer, but has been offered a new two-year deal and is increasingly being tipped to put pen to paper despite a number of fans turning decisively against him.











The Gunners also look likely to miss out on a top four finish, which would mean no Champions League football at Arsenal for the first time under Wenger.



Djorkaeff, while acknowledging some fans are not keen on Wenger, insists that the club's board remain behind the Frenchman, but he must change if he stays on at the club.





The former France international told L'Equipe: "I think it will be a difficult choice for Arsene Wenger .