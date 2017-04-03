XRegister
06 October 2016

03/04/2017 - 15:15 BST

Arsene Wenger Must Change To Stay At Arsenal – France Legend

 




France legend Youri Djorkaeff believes that Arsene Wenger must change his ways if he stays at Arsenal.

Wenger is out of contract at Arsenal in the summer, but has been offered a new two-year deal and is increasingly being tipped to put pen to paper despite a number of fans turning decisively against him.




The Gunners also look likely to miss out on a top four finish, which would mean no Champions League football at Arsenal for the first time under Wenger.

Djorkaeff, while acknowledging some fans are not keen on Wenger, insists that the club's board remain behind the Frenchman, but he must change if he stays on at the club.
 


The former France international told L'Equipe: "I think it will be a difficult choice for Arsene Wenger.

"Everyone knows the impact he has had on Arsenal.

"I know he is appreciated by the club board, a little less by the club's fans because there are no results. It is a rather complicated period to make a decision.

"He would have to start again on a new project or continue at Arsenal, but with a new way of working", Djorkaeff added.

Arsenal played out a 2-2 draw at home against Manchester City on Sunday to sit seven points off the top four, though they do have a game in hand on the fourth placed Citizens.

Wenger's men face a clutch of tough league games before the end of the season with a trip to Crystal Palace, home games against an in-form Leicester City and Manchester United, along with a north London derby at Tottenham Hotspur all amongst the Gunners' remaining matches.
 