Beating “Big Club” Leeds United Would Boost Confidence Believes Brentford Star

Brentford winger Sergi Canos feels that if the Bees can put Leeds United to the sword on Tuesday night at Griffin Park then it will serve as a big confidence booster for the team.



Leeds head to the capital on the back of a 1-0 defeat away at Reading, however Garry Monk's men remain fifth in the Championship and firmly on course to book a playoff spot.











In contrast, Brentford are just 12th and lie a whopping 16 points off Leeds and look all but out of the mix when it comes to securing a playoff spot.



But Canos, who is relishing coming up against a big club in Leeds, explained Bees boss Dean Smith has set a points target and stated his view that beating the visitors would act as an important confidence booster.





" We can take a lot of confidence into tomorrow because we have played well against the teams that are at the top of the table", Canos told Bees Player.