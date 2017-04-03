Beating “Big Club” Leeds United Would Boost Confidence Believes Brentford Star

Brentford winger Sergi Canos feels that if the Bees can put Leeds United to the sword on Tuesday night at Griffin Park then it will serve as a big confidence booster for the team.
Leeds head to the capital on the back of a 1-0 defeat away at Reading, however Garry Monk's men remain fifth in the Championship and firmly on course to book a playoff spot.
In contrast, Brentford are just 12th and lie a whopping 16 points off Leeds and look all but out of the mix when it comes to securing a playoff spot.
But Canos, who is relishing coming up against a big club in Leeds, explained Bees boss Dean Smith has set a points target and stated his view that beating the visitors would act as an important confidence booster.
"We can take a lot of confidence into tomorrow because we have played well against the teams that are at the top of the table", Canos told Bees Player.
"Leeds are a big team and a big club so we are really looking forward to playing against them.
"Tomorrow will be a good game to show everyone that we can be in those playoff places.
"We could be higher but the season has been how it has been. We are ten points behind the playoffs and if we can beat Leeds tomorrow that will give huge confidence to the team.
"The gaffer set a target to beat last season’s total and we are trying to get to that target.
"We just want to enjoy ourselves now and play as well as we can", Canos added.
Leeds were keen on Canos in the January transfer window this year, but were only prepared to sign the winger on loan, while Norwich City wanted a permanent sale.
The 20-year-old eventually joined Brentford for around £2.5m.