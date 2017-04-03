Brilliant, Amazing – Dejan Lovren Hails Liverpool Team-Mate’s Display Against Everton

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool defender Dejan Lovren has heaped praise on team-mate Lucas Leiva, who he feels was superb in the Reds' 3-1 win over local rivals Everton on Saturday.



The Brazilian was recalled into the starting line-up to take the place of injured midfielder Adam Lallana and helped the Reds win comfortably at home to take themselves to third position in the league table.











And Lucas did not fail to impress, winning a total of nine tackles in the middle of the pitch, a total which was the highest out of all those on the pitch.



Praising Lucas for his effort, the Croatian said that the way the midfielder performed made him feel that he was playing with a player who had played 38 matches in a row.





"I have to say that Lucas was brilliant", Lovren told his club's official website.

"He was playing like he's played 38 games already in a row this season.



"He was amazing.



"I was so happy about him and I think everyone felt the same."



Lucas has appeared in just 17 out of the 30 league games Liverpool have played this season in which he has set up one goal for his team-mates.

