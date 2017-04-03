XRegister
06 October 2016

03/04/2017 - 12:55 BST

For Me It’s Progression I See With Tottenham – Thierry Henry On Impressive Spurs

 




Arsenal legend Thierry Henry admits he is impressed with the progress he sees Tottenham Hotspur making and thinks that Mauricio Pochettino has drilled a sense of belief into the squad.

Spurs managed to close the gap on Premier League leaders Chelsea to seven points at the weekend by beating Burnley while the Blues lost at home against Crystal Palace.




Now Spurs are looking for Manchester City to do them a favour by beating Chelsea on Wednesday, something which would see Tottenham winning at Swansea cut the gap to just four points, meaning the title race would be on.

And Henry is impressed by the progress Spurs are making under Pochettino, along with their belief that they can win the title.
 


"For me it's the progression that I see with Tottenham", Henry said on Sky Sports 1 following Arsenal's 2-2 draw with Manchester City.

"There is a belief they can win the league and they are going to do everything in order to do that", he added.

However, Henry was quick to note that Spurs have a number of difficult fixtures between now and the end of the season, especially London derbies against Arsenal and West Ham United.

"When I was looking at their schedule I think the two London derbies are going to be crucial, especially the last one at the Lane against Arsenal.

"But going away to West Ham, West Ham always make it difficult for Tottenham, and I think they still play Manchester United before the end", Henry added.

Regardless of the outcome of the title race, Spurs are though firmly on course to be playing Champions League football next season, along with finishing above rivals Arsenal.
 