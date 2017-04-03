For Me It’s Progression I See With Tottenham – Thierry Henry On Impressive Spurs

Follow @insidefutbol





Arsenal legend Thierry Henry admits he is impressed with the progress he sees Tottenham Hotspur making and thinks that Mauricio Pochettino has drilled a sense of belief into the squad.



Spurs managed to close the gap on Premier League leaders Chelsea to seven points at the weekend by beating Burnley while the Blues lost at home against Crystal Palace.











Now Spurs are looking for Manchester City to do them a favour by beating Chelsea on Wednesday, something which would see Tottenham winning at Swansea cut the gap to just four points, meaning the title race would be on.



And Henry is impressed by the progress Spurs are making under Pochettino, along with their belief that they can win the title.





" For me it's the progression that I see with Tottenham", Henry said on Sky Sports 1 following Arsenal's 2-2 draw with Manchester City.