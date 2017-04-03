XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

03/04/2017 - 21:29 BST

Former Leeds United Star Doubts Pontus Jansson Fitness For Brentford Clash

 




Ex-Leeds United defender Ben Parker has doubts over whether Pontus Jansson can play for the Whites against Brentford on Tuesday night.

Jansson was out of Leeds' matchday squad completely on Saturday when the Whites went down to a 1-0 defeat away at Jaap Stam's Reading.




It emerged he had missed the match due to a hamstring niggle and Parker thinks if that is the case then it is unlikely he will suddenly be ready to play against the Bees at Griffin Park.

And that leaves Parker feeling if Liam Cooper is suspended then Luke Ayling will be moved into the centre of defence alongside Kyle Bartley, with Gaetano Berardi and Charlie Taylor the respective full-backs.
 


"With the Pontus situation it is a tricky one", Parker said on TV Yorkshire.

"If it is his hamstring it's going to be difficult for him to turn around [and play] in such a short space of time.

"So it sort of throws it out to what's going to happen.

"Ayling for me will probably slip in there if Cooper is going to be suspended. That leaves Berardi clinging onto his place again!" the defender added.

Brentford have lost four of their last 12 home league matches, going down to defeats against Birmingham City, Newcastle United, Huddersfield Town and Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Leeds won the earlier fixture between the two this season at Elland Road, scoring a 1-0 win with Bartley popping up in the final minute to give the Whites all three points.
 