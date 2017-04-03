Former Leeds United Star Doubts Pontus Jansson Fitness For Brentford Clash

Follow @insidefutbol





Ex-Leeds United defender Ben Parker has doubts over whether Pontus Jansson can play for the Whites against Brentford on Tuesday night.



Jansson was out of Leeds' matchday squad completely on Saturday when the Whites went down to a 1-0 defeat away at Jaap Stam's Reading.











It emerged he had missed the match due to a hamstring niggle and Parker thinks if that is the case then it is unlikely he will suddenly be ready to play against the Bees at Griffin Park.



And that leaves Parker feeling if Liam Cooper is suspended then Luke Ayling will be moved into the centre of defence alongside Kyle Bartley, with Gaetano Berardi and Charlie Taylor the respective full-backs.





" With the Pontus situation it is a tricky one", Parker said on TV Yorkshire.