He Doesn’t Play Ten Games, Got To Keep Him Fit – Former Liverpool Star On Red’s Importance

Jason McAteer has stressed the importance of Dejan Lovren staying fit for an extended period of time for Liverpool in order to link up with Joel Matip in the heart of defence.
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp appears to see a Lovren-Matip partnership at centre-back as his strongest option and regularly fields the duo when fit.
However, Lovren has regularly picked up injuries this term to disrupt his rhythm and as a result has been able to team up with Matip less than McAteer would have liked.
And McAteer wants to see the Croatian remain fit for an extended period in order to boost Liverpool's defensive solidity.
"Lovren, you just don't get him playing ten games, he's injured and out of the team", McAteer bemoaned on LFC TV.
"I do think the best partnership is Matip and Lovren.
"Going forward, in an ideal world you want those two playing for a very large part of the season."
The former midfielder also stressed the need for Klopp to make sure he buys a specialist left-back in the upcoming transfer window; midfielder James Milner is currently being played in the position.
"But you've got to address the left-back problem, because as well as James has done, he's not a left-back."
Liverpool have so far conceded 37 goals in the Premier League this season, a total worse than any other side in the top eight.