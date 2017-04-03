He Doesn’t Play Ten Games, Got To Keep Him Fit – Former Liverpool Star On Red’s Importance

Follow @insidefutbol





Jason McAteer has stressed the importance of Dejan Lovren staying fit for an extended period of time for Liverpool in order to link up with Joel Matip in the heart of defence.



Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp appears to see a Lovren-Matip partnership at centre-back as his strongest option and regularly fields the duo when fit.











However, Lovren has regularly picked up injuries this term to disrupt his rhythm and as a result has been able to team up with Matip less than McAteer would have liked.



And McAteer wants to see the Croatian remain fit for an extended period in order to boost Liverpool's defensive solidity.





" Lovren, you just don't get him playing ten games, he's injured and out of the team", McAteer bemoaned on LFC TV.