His Feet Move Quicker Than His Head – Leeds Star Says Impossible To Anticipate Team-Mate’s Plans

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United full-back Luke Ayling has joked that winger Hadi Sacko is often guilty of moving his feet quicker than thinking with his brain, which makes knowing where he is going impossible.



The French winger was snapped up by Leeds from Portuguese giants Sporting Lisbon in the transfer window last summer on a season-long loan and the club can keep him on a permanent basis for a set fee this coming summer.











However, Sacko has been accused of running hot and cold, with often little end product.



He has also been lauded as possessing big potential though and it remains to be seen whether Leeds will choose to keep him.





For Ayling, while Sacko has the tricks and flicks to get the better of defenders, he often does not know what his next move will be.