XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

03/04/2017 - 20:11 BST

It Was Ridiculous, Still Don’t Know Why He Shot – Leeds United Star On Team-Mate’s Wonder Hit

 




Luke Ayling admits he still does not know why Ronaldo Vieira hit a long range drive in injury time at Carrow Road against Norwich City.

The young midfielder popped up at the death in the Championship match in November and unleashed an effort from around 35 yards out which flew into the net and secured a 3-2 victory for the Whites.




Ayling rates the game as one of his favourite since he landed at Leeds from Bristol City last summer and admits he still does not know what Vieira was doing having a pop from such a distance.

The full-back claims that Vieira never hits shots such as the one at Norwich.
 


"Ron scoring as well from 35 yards", he said on LUTV, reflecting on the win as one of his favourites.

"He never hits the ball like that.

"I don't know where it came from.

"I still don't know why he shot.

"It's absolutely ridiculous why he shot", Ayling added.

The strike at Norwich is Vieria's only goal for Leeds in 34 appearances in all competitions this term, underlining Ayling's view on its rarity.

Just 18 years old, Vieira has been lauded for his accomplished displays in the middle of the park and is increasingly being tipped to reach the top of the game.
 