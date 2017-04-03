It Was Ridiculous, Still Don’t Know Why He Shot – Leeds United Star On Team-Mate’s Wonder Hit

Follow @insidefutbol





Luke Ayling admits he still does not know why Ronaldo Vieira hit a long range drive in injury time at Carrow Road against Norwich City.



The young midfielder popped up at the death in the Championship match in November and unleashed an effort from around 35 yards out which flew into the net and secured a 3-2 victory for the Whites.











Ayling rates the game as one of his favourite since he landed at Leeds from Bristol City last summer and admits he still does not know what Vieira was doing having a pop from such a distance.



The full-back claims that Vieira never hits shots such as the one at Norwich.





" Ron scoring as well from 35 yards", he said on LUTV, reflecting on the win as one of his favourites.